In recognition of the holiday, service for the Franklin Transit Authority will not run Friday, New Year’s Day.
However, all Franklin Transit will run regular service hours on Thursday, New Year’s Eve, and will resume regular schedules and routes on Saturday, Jan. 2.
For more information, visit the website at www.franklintransit.org or call the Franklin Transit Authority at 615-628-0260.
