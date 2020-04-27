Longtime attorney and Franklin resident Juian Bibb has been unanimously appointed as chairman of the Franklin Transit Authority, as announced Monday morning by TMA Group Executive Director Debbie Henry.
“I am excited about my upcoming service as chair of the Franklin Transit Authority,” said Bibb, who serves as deputy counsel at Franklin Synergy Bank. “The Authority play a critical role in managing Franklin’s public transportation needs. Transportation management and traffic concerns go hand-in-hand. This is a very important time in Franklin as it seeks solutions to its transportation needs and to alleviate its traffic congestion.”
Bibb practiced law for more than 40 years with a Nashville law firm, before joining Franklin Synergy Bank. He has served on a number of initiatives affecting Williamson County in areas of land preservation, historic preservation, environmental stewardship, education and health care.
Additional members of the Franklin Transit Authority includeT Alderman Pearl Bransford (city of Franklin); Kerry Perkinson (Tennessee Bank & Trust); Eric McElroy (WSP USA); Jill Burgin (Downtown Franklin Association); Chuck Barber (MTEMC); and Ashley W. Roberts (Daniel-Christian Real Estate).
The Franklin Transit Authority is operated and managed by The TMA Group, a regional leader in customizing innovative environmentally friendly, multimodal transportation solutions for employers and communities.
For more information, contact Debbie Henry at (615)790-4005.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.