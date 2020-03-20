With extra precautions being taken in light of the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus, the Franklin Transit Authority has announced it will continue operating on a normal schedule.
“In this state of a national health emergency, we do encourage customers to use our transit services for necessary trips only, such as getting back and forth to work, going to medical appointments, and accessing necessities such as food and supplies,” said Julian Bibb, chairman of the Franklin Transit Authority. “The health and well-being of all is important to us.”
Measures in sanitizing and disinfecting the buses and Transit Center have been enacted to help keep transit passengers and drivers safe from the coronavirus. Everyone is urged to use good hygiene practices and judgment including social distancing protocol when using the Franklin Transit system.
For more information on routes, visit the website or call 615-628-0260. The TMA Group, a public-private partnership committed to providing environmentally friendly, affordable, reliable and safe mobility options for Middle Tennesseans, manages the Franklin Transit on behalf of the Franklin Transit Authority.
