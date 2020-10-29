Franklin Transit will offer free rides on its fixed routes to help voters get to the polls on Election Day Tuesday, Nov. 3.
The fixed routes go by two voting locations in Franklin: the Franklin Marriott Cool Springs Conference Center (on Franklin Transit Blue Route) and the Williamson County Enrichment Center (on Franklin Transit Red Route.)
Franklin Transit invites voters to take a free ride on Franklin’s public transit fixed route service on Election Day 2020 to cast their vote,” said Debbie Henry, executive director of The TMA Group. “Riders can plan their trips and track the bus using Follow Franklin, our transit app. We look forward to seeing folks on board.”
In compliance with federal, state and local regulations, Franklin Transit’s buses are sanitized and cleaned multiple times a day to limit the spread of COVID-19.
For fixed routes and schedules, visit www.franklintransit.org, or call 615-628-0260 for additional information.
The Franklin Transit Authority is operated and managed by The TMA Group. The Franklin Transit Center is located in the heart of Franklin at 708 Columbia Ave.
