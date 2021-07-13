Anyone concerned about parking for the highly anticipated 37th annual Main Street Festival in downtown Franklin this weekend shouldn’t be, according to the Franklin Transit Authority.
With limited parking expected downtown during the event, FTA is offering park-and-ride shuttle service to festivalgoers from two locations — The Park at Harlinsdale Farm across from The Factory and Church of the City on Murfreesboro Road. Shuttle buses will run continuously from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday from both locations and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday from The Park at Harlinsdale Farm location only. One-way shuttle rides cost $1.
“Franklin Transit is proud to once again provide shuttle service to the Main Street Festival,” said Debbie Henry, president and CEO of The TMA Group. “It’s a safe and convenient way for people to get to and from the festivities while also avoiding traffic congestion.”
FTA is operated and managed by The TMA Group, a regional leader in in customizing innovative multimodal transportation solutions for employers and communities. For more information about FTA services and schedules, riders can visit www.franklintransit.org or call 615-628-0260.
