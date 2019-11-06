The city of Franklin will be hosting its annual Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony Friday, Dec. 6, on the town square with festivities beginning at 6 p.m.
New Franklin resident Kathie Lee Gifford, former cohost for the Today Show and the Live! with Regis and Kathie Lee show, will emcee the event. Entertainment will be provided by the Freedom Intermediate School Honors Choir, and there will be guest performances from Jars of Clay, led by Franklin resident Dan Haseltine.
“Cinderella from the Studio Tenn presentation of Rogers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella will give a pre-show performance with a couple songs from the upcoming musical. “Rudolph” and “Hermie” from Gaylord Opryland’s Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer will be available for photo opportunities as well.
Middle Tennessee Electric Membership Corporation (MTEMC) is the presenting sponsor for the 2019 Tree Lighting ceremony. Free photos with Santa will be provided by Williamson Medical Center beginning at 5:45 p.m. Mars Petcare is offering a pet-friendly photo opportunity on the square!
The Downtown Franklin Association is participating with fun happenings in the downtown stores. They will stay open a little later that night, so shoppers can get an early start on their Christmas shopping. The Franklin Art Scene will also have the Art Crawl that night happening in many stores. The Franklin Noon Rotary and the Downtown Franklin Rotary will hand out free refreshments.
“We thank our sponsors and partners who help us give this special gift to our community,” Franklin Mayor Ken Moore said. “We are happy to welcome Jars of Clay and Kathie Lee to celebrate with us this year. It’s so nice to have families of Franklin join us to light our spectacular tree and help spread Christmas cheer.
The festivities begin at 6 p.m. with the main program beginning at 6:45 p.m. The lighting of the tree is expected to happen at 7:15 p.m.
For more details, visit www.franklintn.gov/treelighting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.