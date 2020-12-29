Dr. Monty McInturff, owner and manager of the Tennessee Equine Hospital and a member of the board of directors for Friends of Franklin Parks, has been elected chairman of the recently formed Tennessee Equine Health Advisory Commission.
McInturff, who in November received Franklin Tomorrow’s Anne T. Rutherford Exemplary Community Volunteer Award, heads a commission of experts in equine industry who are charged with studying the status of equine health and emerging equine health issues. The commission was enacted by legislative action in 2020.
“Animal health is a primary focus in agriculture,” Tennessee Department of Agriculture Commissioner Charlie Hatcher, D.V.M., said in a press release. “With this group of experts who have personal and professional knowledge in the horse industry, I’m confident animal health initiatives in our state will be even stronger.”
According to the press release from the TDA, the nine members of the commission will work together to promote horse health and to encourage sound agricultural practices with equine activities and the breeding of equine livestock.
Their first project is to develop and submit an annual report to the governor’s office on the status of equine health in Tennessee and outline action if recommended. It is important that equine diseases and trends are monitored and addressed to protect equine industries in Tennessee.
In addition to McInturff, members of the Tennessee Equine Health Advisory Commission are:
- Dr. Samantha Beaty – State Veterinarian and Assistant Commissioner for Animal Health, Commissioner of Agriculture designee
- Kelly Burchett – horse owner, Speaker of Senate appointed
- Matthew Smith – horse owner, Speaker of House appointed (elected secretary)
- David Terrell – carded horse show judge for numerous associations, Governor appointed
- Melanie Smith Taylor – equine clinician, television broadcaster for major events, and judge for hunter/jumpers and hunter seat equitation, Governor appointed
- Dr. Steve Adair – UT College of Veterinary Medicine, Department of Large Animal Science associate professor, Governor appointed
- Roger Elder – Elder’s Last Lap Ranch owner and member of UT Institute of Agriculture Advocacy Board for Animal Science, Governor appointed
- Matt Horsman – Williamson County Extension Director, Governor appointed
The commission is attached to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture for administrative purposes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.