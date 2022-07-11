The Franklin Police Department and the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office are currently hiring crossing guards for the upcoming school year.
According to an FPD news release, they are looking for an applicant who is “assertive but kind, and able to work in varying weather conditions” for the part-time position that pays $20.29 per hour.
WCSO also has a similar part-time job opening which pays $19 per hour.
More information about FPD’s opening, including job requirements, can be found here, while WCSO’s can be found here.
