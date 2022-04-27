The Franklin community welcomed Franklin Police Officer Sean Finn home following a months-long hospitalization for COVID-19.
Finn was hospitalized in December 2021 before being transported to a Florida hospital for more specialized treatments, and in March a benefit concert was held to support the Finn family.
Finn was welcomed home by his family and dozens of fellow first responders in Nashville following a private plane courtesy of Secure Air and Nashville K-9, telling Fox 17 Nashville that the experience of returning home was "surreal."
"I've had so much support, and it's truly amazing, truly amazing to be coming home," Finn told reporters.
Finn still requires medical care as he continues to recover and was transported home in a Williamson Medical Center ambulance which was given a police escort.
Donations to support the Finn family can be made online here or by check to can also be made to the Finn family online here or by check to Franklin’s Law Enforcement Assistance Partnership (LEAP) with “Finn Family” in the memo line and mailed the following address:
LEAP
P.O. Box 680096
Franklin, TN 37068
