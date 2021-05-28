A Franklin woman has been charged with first degree murder and multiple child neglect and endangerment charges following the 2020 death of her child who was only eight days old.
According to documents filed in the Williamson County Circuit Criminal Court, 43-year-old Ivaney Brooke Grigsby has been charged with one count of first degree murder, two counts of aggravated child neglect and two counts of aggravated child endangerment following the May 1, 2020, death of her baby who was born on April 24, 2020.
Grigsby was charged with two counts of the aggravated child neglect and aggravated child endangerment in relation to both her now deceased baby, and another unidentified child, who according to court documents, was just under two years old at the time of the baby's death.
Grigsby lived in an unincorporated area near Franklin and was arrested by Williamson County Sheriff's Office detectives following a May 10, 2021, grand jury indictment.
Prosecutors have not released any further information on the case, and Grigsby remains jailed in the Williamson County Jail on a $250,000 bond. She will be arraigned on those charges on Friday, June 4.
