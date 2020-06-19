A Franklin woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Nashville in the early morning hours on Friday.
20-year-old Anna Miller was identified by Metro Nashville Police as the sole fatality in the crash that happened just after midnight on Friday morning at the intersection of Highway 100 and Temple Road.
According to a MNPD news release, Miller was driving a 2004 Honda Accord south on Temple Road when she stopped at the intersection for a flashing red light before driving through the intersection where her vehicle was struck by a 2003 Mercedes sedan which had a flashing yellow light.
The preliminary crash report identified the driver of the Mercedes as 24-year-old Christopher Dennis, who was traveling west on Highway 100.
Miller was transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center where she died of her injures.
Dennis was not injured, and an unidentified passenger in his car treated for non-life threatening injuries.
Police report that there was no evidence of alcohol involvement on the part of Dennis, and they are awaiting toxicology testing on Miller to determine whether impairment played a role in the crash, which MNPD have said was due to Miller's failure to yield the right of way.
