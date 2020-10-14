A Williamson County woman has been ordered to repay the state more than $44,000 after she was convicted of TennCare fraud.
In March 43-year-old Hedi Smith and her husband Robert Smith, both of Franklin, were both charged with TennCare fraud and theft of services over $10,000 but under $60,000.
On Tuesday the Office of Inspector General announced in a news release that Hedi Smith has been ordered to repay the state a total of $44,404.73 for benefits she received while she, her husband and five children were enrolled in the program and she falsely reported her household income.
“We appreciate the perseverance of the Williamson County District Attorney General’s Office in bringing prosecution of TennCare fraud to the forefront in their local community,” Inspector General Kim Harmon said in the news release. “Our office will continue to do our part and preserve the integrity of TennCare benefits, so that those truly deserving of and eligible for TennCare have the best resources.”
The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Carlin Hess, and according to the news release, the OIG, which is separate from TennCare, has investigated more than 5,760 criminal cases leading to more than $10.8 million ordered in restitution to TennCare.
The state encourages anyone who suspects TennCare fraud to report it by phone by calling 1-800-433-3982, toll-free or by logging on to www.tn.gov/tnoig/ and following the prompts that read “Report TennCare fraud.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.