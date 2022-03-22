As Russia’s invasion of Ukraine enters its fourth week, aid and support for the millions of displaced people has come from around the world, including from right here in Williamson County.
One of those people is Franklin resident Jennifer Gash who has been helping to collect monetary donations for three humanitarian shelters in Moldova, which shares a border with Ukraine and has seen an influx of refugees.
Gash is no stranger to Moldova, having more than a decade of non-profit experience in the former Soviet Republic. There, she focused on orphan care and a decade of non-profit and foster care experience in the United States.
And while she’s not currently working with a non-profit, hours after the invasion began, Gash began reaching out to contacts and searching for a way to help what would soon become a massive humanitarian crisis, beginning with volunteers who drove in 24-hour shifts to pick up refugees from several border locations.
Gash began collecting monetary donations for three emergency shelters in Moldova, reportedly having collected some $30,000 in donations since Feb. 25, with more than 75% of that money already having been used to purchase goods such as food, clothing, medical supplies, shoes, diapers, feminine hygiene products and more.
“We knew that resources are limited and this was going to be a marathon situation, and really that escalated quickly into helping a shelter and helping another and another,” Gash said in a phone call.
Gash said that due to the logistical challenges and evolving realities posed by the war, volunteers on the ground have been purchasing goods locally instead of shipping physical goods from the U.S. to Moldova, meaning that only monetary donations are currently accepted.
Gash is continuing to collect monetary donations, noting that the humanitarian need will only continue as the conflict intensifies. She adding that they have been able to assist thousands of people, with some 2,500 families transported to safety in other parts of Moldova as well as other European countries like Germany and Poland, and as far away as Portugal.
“All of these people had lives just like you and I and overnight it all turned upside down, so we’re just trying to turn them right-side-up so that they can move forward wherever they go,” Gash said.
While Gash is directly in contact with three shelters, the purchased goods have made their way to about 55 temporary shelters across Moldova and inside of Ukraine in the cities of Odessa, Kherson, Nikolaev and the Ukrainian capital city Kyiv.
The war also created limitless challenges with actually getting those goods to shelters, with some of the donated money going toward purchasing a box truck that is transporting goods from Moldova into their besieged neighbor’s border.
There, military checkpoints and attacks from Russian forces have slowed the transport of goods, with much of the journey intentionally kept private in order to ensure the safety of those putting their lives at risk to deliver the literally life-saving goods.
Gash said that they were also able to purchase refrigerators and a washing machine for some of the shelters.
In addition to the Moldovans who are volunteering, some refugees themselves have been pitching in to help their fellow countrymen.
“One of the women had to leave her husband and her 18-year-old son in Ukraine and so she made her way to Moldova and she’s just stayed in this shelter to keep busy as a way to take care of somebody [else] and as a way to help,” Gash said. “We’ve got just the most incredible people and they’re working with people who have heartbreaking stories.”
Gash said she is continuing to collect funds for the cause with monetary donations accepted via Venmo to @Jen-Gash (last four digits of phone number 4331) or by check to P.O. Box 682402 Franklin, Tenn., 37068.
“The support and love and care from people a world away that they’ll never meet means so much to these Ukrainian people and so I’m trying to share this with everyone," she explained.
"I know that everyone wants to help and wants to give but maybe they don’t know how to do that or they don’t know who to trust, I think that because I have a 20-year-history of raising funds and turning those funds into action to provide for children globally that they have trusted me and can trust [me.]”
