Habitat for Humanity Williamson-Maury partnered with Goodall Homes earlier this month to surprise a single mother with disabilities with a new home in Fairview’s Willow Crest neighborhood, according to a news release.
Goodall Homes and its business partners donated the materials and labor to build the three-bedroom, energy-efficient home in just four months.
Karen Cobb, the homeowner to be who currently lives in Franklin, has had several back surgeries and struggles with mobility issues. She adopted her daughter, Ashlyn Grace, as a newborn and has been fostering her other daughter, Linda- Lu, since 2019.
She applied to HFHWM in hopes of buying a safe, affordable home where she could raise her girls and foster more children. Cobb completed the Habitat homeownership program, which included budget coaching, homeownership education classes, and 200 hours of sweat equity, over a year ago and has been waiting patiently to move into a new home.
When COVID-19 hit, HFHWM had to scale back on home construction due to affected financial support and the necessity to keep build volunteers safe. Hearing of Habitat’s need, Goodall Homes built the ADA-adapted home with materials and labor generously donated by the company’s partners and vendors. In addition, Goodall furnished the home and purchased other ‘wish list’ items Cobb needed.
The surprise unveiling began that day, Jan. 9, when a limo arranged by Goodall picked up Cobb and her two daughters from their apartment in Franklin. The family was told that they were attending a ground breaking for their soon-to-built home in the same subdivision, but when the limo door opened, Goodall staff, Habitat representatives, and a small group of Cobb’s friends were on hand to celebrate the big surprise and to bless the new home.
“I was totally surprised; I never had a clue!” Cobb said. “Our new house is the perfect forever home where I will raise my girls and any other children who come into my care. We are so blessed. God is good, and I am beyond grateful for Habitat for Humanity and Goodall Homes.”
For HFHWM, the Goodall Home Build was a perfect collaboration and embodiment of its mission to partner with the community to put God’s love into action to build homes, communities, and hope.
“Occasionally, a sponsor comes along who doesn’t simply give, but becomes a true partner in serving our community,” said HFHWM Chief Development Officer Kim Randell. “For us, that partner is Goodall Homes. We are humbled by the generosity of Justen, Dan, and the entire Goodall team for not only building the house to meet the family’s accessibility needs, but for going above and beyond to make the house a home.”
In a few weeks, Cobb will purchase her home from HFHWM with an affordable mortgage. She will be the first of 16 families slated to do so from Habitat for Humanity Williamson-Maury in 2021.
For additional information on HFHWM’s Homeownership or Critical Repair Programs or to get involved as a sponsor or volunteer, contact Habitat for Humanity Williamson-Maury at 615-690-8090 or visit www.hfhwm.org.
