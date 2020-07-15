Though the boys soccer season got cut short due to COVID-19, two local athletes have been recognized with All-American honors.
Franklin High School's Logan Brady and Grace Christian Academy's Shewit Worton have been named to the United Soccer Coaches' All-American team, an honor reserved for 45 players in boys and girls soccer for the 2019-20 school year.
They are the only two from the state to earn the recognition.
About to formally graduate, Brady will be playing soccer at Lee University where he'll start this fall as a freshman.
Though he missed his junior season due to injury and his senior stand due to the pandemic, he was Franklin's leading scorer for two seasons (freshman, sophomore years for Brady). He was the district's offensive MVP his sophomore season, per a release.
He's only the second player in the school's history to be recognized as All-American, behind two-time state winner Brad Ross.
"Logan is a great goal scorer," Franklin coach Mike Burgoyne said. "He has the ability to change the game in an instant with a quick counter-attack goal. His three goal game vs. Independence his sophomore year was one of the greatest individual finishing performances in Franklin history.
"Logan will excel at Lee University as a student athlete. We are looking forward to following his collegiate career."
Worton, a rising junior, was an integral member of the Lions' state title team in 2019.
"We are very proud of Shewit and believe is deserving of this honor," Lions head coach David DeFatta said. "He is a creative player who has been instrumental in our success as a team. What I love the most about Shewit though, is his love for his teammates and Christ."
Brady and Worton were teammates on the same club with Franklin's Tennessee Soccer Club last year.
