Franklin Police Chief Deborah Faulkner has been elected as the new President of the Tennessee Association of Chiefs of Police.
Faulkner has served as as the interim president of the organization since March when the former president, Chief Mark Yother of the Manchester Police Department, resigned following "growing concerns of financial accountability and personnel issues."
The announcement of Faulkner's election was made by the City of Franklin in a social media post, but TACP has not made any public statement as of Friday afternoon.
"She will do an excellent job for the association and TN Law Enforcement," the City of Franklin said.
