Franklin's K-9 Korral dog park inside of The Park at Harlinsdale Farm is closed until early October as crews set up for the 2022 Pilgrimage Music and Cultural Festival.
The City of Franklin has not announced an official re-opening date for the dog park but said that it will happen in "early October."
Franklin has one other dog park, Freedom Run Dog Park, which remains open.
Freedom Run Dog Park is a one-acre area located inside of Liberty Park at 2080 Turning Wheel Lane with a section for small dogs under 30 pounds and a large dog area for those over 30 pounds.
Pilgrimage Music and Cultural Festival will take place on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 24-25, featuring more than 50 acts across five stages including Chris Stapleton, Brandi Carlile, Jon Batiste, The Avett Brothers, Lake Street Dive, Elle King and more.
Single day tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online here, with two-day general admission tickets here, two-day VIP tickets here and parking passes here. Volunteer applications are available here.
