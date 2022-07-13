Franklin’s Sweden Perkins has been crowned this year's Mrs. Tennessee America, and soon, she’ll be competing for the national title in Las Vegas, Nevada.
The 33-year-old Perkins said that she never planned to pursue the pageant life, but has taken on her new title and role with seriousness and passion, using her already established social media presence, as well as her newly-launched “Faith For More” podcast.
Perkins participated in a small beauty pageant when she was younger but never gave it another thought until she was encouraged to explore the opportunity in 2020, and this year was recruited to represent the Volunteer State.
In August, Perkins will spend more than a week in Las Vegas to compete in the national competition in which participants are judged in the categories of beauty, poise and personality, swimsuit and evening gown, culminating in the crowning of a new Mrs. America.
“It's just given me so much respect because I thought before that it was just all cutesy glamor, and who's the prettiest or whatnot, and that's just not it at all,” Perkins said. “There's so much heart and depth poured into all of this, and they're looking for the full package.”
Perkins grew up in Oregon but has lived in Tennessee for 17 years. Her husband and two children are cheering her on in her newest venture along with support from her friends, social media followers and her pageant mentor, Sloan Reid, who held the Mrs. Tennessee America title this past year.
“The first time I announced that I was Mrs. Tennessee," Perkins said, "I cried for the whole night only because the the response from even strangers that I didn't even know it was just so overwhelming. So positive, and everybody's just been really excited.”
Perkins said that while having the crown, sash and title is great, for her it’s really about the ability to serve her community and their needs through advocacy and serving as an inspiration for others.
“There have been so many times in my life that I just thought nothing was for me, and I held myself back a lot and put restrictions on myself believing that it was for someone else...walking into this and being handed this title, it just blew me away,” Perkins said. “And that's what I'm excited for really, hopefully to inspire other women that may believe that things aren't for them,or that their future isn't filled with such amazing things, that they can and they should.”
More information about the upcoming national competition and how to follow Perkin’s journey can be found here.
