There was a good bit of trash-talking at Monday morning’s FrankTalks lecture.
From touching on the city of Franklin’s blue bin recycling program to a deep dive on the city’s expansive water reclamation project to storm water pollution and how to prevent it, panelists at Franklin Tomorrow’s monthly program spoke to Franklin's environmental stewardship and especially its water management and sustainability initiatives.
“We really are a team of environmentalists,” Franklin City Administrator Eric Stuckey said to the full house at the Williamson County Public Library as he introduced the speakers. “We’re building an environment we want to live in and we’re preserving the natural beauty that we have. And we want to do that in a way that makes sense and supports our community the best way we can.”
Michelle Hatcher, the city of Franklin’s director of water management, gave an overview of the water reclamation project that is happening in the area behind Franklin High School. It’s the largest capital project the city has undertaken.
Hatcher pointed out a number of moving parts to the facility, including what it can do with the methane gas that’s produced from stabilizing solids.
“What we’re going to do is capture that methane gas and put it in our combined heat and power (CHP) engines,” she explained. There are three engines on our site. They will take that methane gas and convert into electricity. It will be a sustainable approach.
“It’s really a big deal for us to be able to do. With the growth projections we’ve assumed, that when we get to 2040, we’re looking at our solids process to be completely sustainable on its own.”
When it comes to storm water, the best treatment for pollution is awareness. That’s part of the message Brittani Perez, water quality specialist for Franklin, got across to the audience. Pollution in storm water runoff that ends up in the area’s waterways can include everyday litter, oil and grease, sediment from development and agriculture practices, and pet waste.
“There is no better way to start to make impacts to our community than having everyone involved,” Perez said. “It really does take a village. The more we can spread this education and get people involved, the better we can be in helping our water resources.”
She said volunteers, from small groups to large ones, are need for stream cleanups, invasive plant removal and native replanting. Perez said the department gets the word out through social media blasts, school education visits, booths at events, and presentations to businesses, HOA’s, organizations and the like.
Another effective way is through the partnership the city of Franklin has with the nonprofit Cumberland River Compact, which was founded in 1997. Its mission is to enhance the health and enjoyment of the Cumberland River and its tributaries through action, education and collaboration.
We were really happy to begin this partnership with the city of Franklin, and hopefully we are expanding the capacity of Franklin’s storm water department to reach people and to eliminate some of this non-point-sourced pollution,” said Mekayle Houghton, the organization’s executive director. “It really becomes a numbers game because non-point-sourced pollution is the pollution that is from everywhere and from all of us. So in order to eliminate it we have to reach as many people as possible with the information they need to act responsibly on their land.”
The city of Franklin is also practicing good stewardship and sustainability on dry land, as Mark Hilty, assistant city administrator for Public Works, pointed out briefly. He mentioned three examples of landfill diversion practices the city has implemented.
One is BOPAE, which is the collection of batteries, oil, paint, antifreeze and electronics. Another is leaf collection from streets of neighborhoods throughout the city, and their eventual destinations to composts.
The newest program is the conversion from blue bag recycling to blue bins. Hilty said over 11,000 households have registered for the bins and 10,370 bins have been delivered.
The full FrankTalks program can be viewed on the city of Franklin's Facebook page.
