The coronavirus pandemic has made for a busy summer at the Refuge Center for Counseling.
Whether it’s from the isolation many are experiencing, an increased propensity for substance abuse or someone having reached a point to finally ask for help, staff at the Franklin nonprofit have been working tirelessly over the past several months in counseling individuals affected by the virus.
“We’re seeing up to 25 referrals a day, so we do have a lot of people reaching out for support,” Amy Alexander, co-founder and executive director of the Refuge Center, said Monday morning during FrankTalks. “And I think that’s a great thing.
“We have seen an increase in certain things — marital crises, for one. I think families have been together more than they have in the past and some things that were maybe dormant are coming to the surface, and people are recognizing challenges or deficiencies in their relationship. We’re also seeing increased substance use. I think people are coping with day drinking... That is a short-term coping method, but long term, it has serious repercussions.
“We’re also seeing where this feeling we have right now — maybe it’s disorientation or helplessness — is triggering us to be reminded of the past when we also felt that way.
“I’m so grateful people are reaching out and saying, ‘I’m in a tough spot and I think I could use some help.’ That’s all you have to say.”
That was one of the key messages from September’s FrankTalks lecture hosted by Franklin Tomorrow. Also on the panel were Franklin Mayor Ken Moore, who helped to lead a task force to establish Find Hope Franklin, a website where help can be found for a variety of mental health issues, and Dr. Monty Burks, director of Faith-Based Initiatives for the Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services.
With September being recognized as National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, the focus of the event was on the crisis and the topic of mental health in general. All three panelists agreed that healing starts with having a dialog and an awareness that an issue exists within an individual, regardless of how uncomfortable that discussion may be.
“We have to have this conversation in our community, whether it’s about substance abuse disorder, about suicide, whatever,” Moore said. “We have to have that conversation for us to be a really good community and continue to heal."
Burks, who went through recovery for a substance abuse issue he developed in college, has more than 16 years’ experience working with the criminal justice system in various roles. In his current position, he engages and connects Tennessee’s faith communities with the goal of expanding addiction recovery support services across the state.
“We have over 12,000 religious institutions in Tennessee,” Burks said. “If we have a quarter of them get involved and have the uncomfortable conversations around substance abuse, can you imagine the impact we would have on the community? Could you imagine the things that we could leave behind as a legacy to change?"
“We need to give [faith-based institutions] the strategic capacity to do things that are going to live far beyond any of us.”
Click here to view Monday’s FrankTalks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.