As they reflected on 2019 and looked ahead to 2020, panelists on Monday morning’s FrankTalks session touched on a variety of topics, including transportation, job growth and even sewer lines.
“We did a really amazing thing in conjunction with the city of Franklin,” Williamson County Schools Superintendent Jason Golden said. “We went through a joint project to run the sewer line to the [new school on Hen Peck]. I know you may be thinking, sewers? But for us, when we see a sewer line, we know that’s where growth is going.
“We could not have built that property on Hen Peck Lane that we’ve owned for more than 20 years had it not been for the city of Franklin working with us. So we split the cost and Franklin is doing the work. That middle school is scheduled to open this coming fall.”
Golden was among five community leaders who spoke for an hour at Franklin Tomorrow's final FrankTalks of the year, each touting accomplishments over the past year in their particular area and giving their expectations for the new year that will soon be underway. Others were Williamson Inc. CEO Matt Largen, Franklin Mayor Ken Moore, Franklin City Administrator Eric Stuckey and Williamson County Convention & Visitors Bureau CEO Ellie Westman Chin.
In addition to the sewer pact, Golden touted achievements such as high and even perfect ACT scores from high school students, another WCS school (Crockett Elementary) being selected as a National Blue Ribbon School and the opening of the new Entrepreneurship & Innovation Center. Looking ahead, the district is expected to continue growing and eight new schools are planned for the next five years.
From an economic development standpoint, the announcement in June that Mitsubishi Motors North America would be relocating from California to Franklin was the top headline of the year, according to Largen. It was not only another high-profile company choosing Williamson County — along with the likes of Nissan, Schneider Electric and Mars Petcare — but it’s another significant jobs producer settling here.
“While we do recruit companies from across the country, most of the time they’re hiring here locally,” Largen said. “In fact, Mitsubishi is hiring 80% of their talent pool from right here in Middle Tennessee and Williamson County.
“So it’s always important to keep in mind that when you think about growth and companies coming in, they may move from California or New York or the Midwest, but they’re coming for a reason and that’s to hire the great local talent we have here in Williamson County and Middle Tennessee.”
As Moore looked ahead to the coming new year, he mentioned the fact that growth will obviously continue in Franklin and that the city has taken measures to prepare for it.
“We’ve been planning for a long time how to take care of the growth that’s affecting our city, and we’ve invested significant money in the last five years on infrastructure and it will also be a significant number in the next five years,” he said.
Specifically, Moore pointed to the extension of the Mack Hatcher Parkway as the year’s largest development news. He also mentioned the $132 million project on the water reclamation facility that is underway, as well as the progress on the city’s new zoning ordinance.
And while it’s not directly tied to growth or economic development of the city, Moore mentioned the Fuller Story and the placement of historic markers in downtown Franklin that tell the stories of African Americans in Franklin during the Civil War era.
“This is a significant thing,” Moore said, “that our community came together and embraced our history and talked about it. I just think that speaks volumes to who we are as a community and why we are such a special place.”
Stuckey echoed that sentiment, stressing that “at the end of the day, we’re in the quality of life business.
“That’s what brings people here, and having good plans and looking at and understanding what needs to happen to preserve it and build on it. [It’s taking] the best of what growth and new investment bring and help it to enhance quality of life. … As I look forward, that’s what it’s all about.”
Westman Chin’s primary focus may be on visitors, but she indicated she is also in the quality of life business.
“I’m here talking about visitors, but anything that we do, that we open or rebuild, is good for residents too,” she said. “As a resident, I’m thrilled about these things, and as somebody who’s supposed to bring visitors in, I’m thrilled about these things. So it really works across the board.”
She pointed out that Williamson County had 1.72 million visitors in 2018, spending on average $1.31 million per day. She said the goal is to have 2 million visitors in 2020.
The next FrankTalks is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 13, and the next quarterly Breakfast with the Mayors will be held Tuesday, Jan. 28.
