The Morris Heithcock Lodge of the Fraternal Order of Police held their annual holiday shop with a cop event at the Franklin Walmart on the morning of Sunday, Dec.5, where they provided clothing, toys and more for 156 children and families.
The FOP was joined by members of the Franklin Police Department, Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, Spring Hill Police Department, Brentwood Police Department, Nolensville Police Department, Tennessee Highway Patrol, Federal Bureau of Investigation and U.S. Secret Service.
According to local FOP President Andy Green, the event was also made possible due to partnerships with local schools and organizations who help children in need.
“There’s some families that this means everything to,” Green said in a phone call.
“Every year without fail, multiple officers come to me and say, ‘Man, I just love this so much. Just the look on these kids' faces when they get to go and pick something out, a toy or clothes,” Green said, adding that the event is a great example of the spirit of Christmas and serving those in need.
While the shop with a cop event has concluded for the holiday season, Green said that anyone who wishes to help support efforts like shop with a cop can contact their local law enforcement agency who can then make sure that any donations make their way to the FOP lodge.
Green also said that the group is revamping their website which will soon give community members the ability to make monetary donations via their website.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.