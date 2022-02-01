To meet the challenge that middle schools might face in relationship building among students, one school in the Franklin Special School District has found what has turned out to be a fun and engaging solution — a school-wide book study.
Freedom Middle School launched its study around mid-January, helping to provide a strong academic program while also building a community of learners who support and respect each other.
Endorsed by the school administrators, the book study is designed by the literacy team, who work with the media specialists to choose the right young adult novel. This year’s selection is The Crossover by Kwame Alexander, a story told in poems.
“We are always very intentional about selecting texts that represent the diversity of our student body, which allows our students to see characters and authors that represent the whole of who we are,” Tequila Cornelious, Freedom Middle Instructional Literacy coach, said in a press release. “Plus, this text was written in verse, so we thought that was super cool.”
Previous texts were Wonder, The Outsiders, and The Epic Fail of Arturo Zamora.
While the book study has many academic benefits, that is not necessarily the main goal, according to Cornelious.
“One goal of the read is to build community across our building," Cornelious explained. "In many ways, it's a social-emotional tool and a few of our advisory lessons will be dedicated to lessons in the book. This text isn't something that we ‘teach’ in a traditional way.”
Every student in the school is part of a weekly advisory group, a small group of students and a faculty member who guides discussion. Freedom Middle media specialist Leah Bishop is part of the committee that develops discussion questions for the advisory groups.
“Throughout the book, the dad gives his sons ‘basketball rules’ that are really life lessons,” she said. “We will use some of these as anchors for advisory time.”
Freedom Middle Principal Charles Farmer said the advisory groups were the perfect place for the book discussions to occur.
“Advisory time is set aside to build student and teacher/staff relationships,” he said. “They give each student an adult in the building, one who doesn’t give them a grade, who they can go to if they need anything. Many times, discussions are initiated by the adult but the students really lead these conversations.”
Added Cornelious: “Another goal of the book study is for kids to see that reading can happen across the school, not just in English/language arts. We are readers together. The school-wide nature of the book study generates conversations outside of class.”
Themes of this year’s selection include resilience, relationships, hard work and navigating conflict. These are things that happen to students in real life every day. Relating fictional stories to real life issues gives students words and sparks thoughts about alternative ways to handle some of life’s tough situations.
The Crossover will be read over a period of four weeks. In an effort to generate buzz about the book study, the school asked author Kwame Alexander to send a video welcoming the students to the book. The personalized video message was shared Jan. 12, and Alexander began by telling the students that it took five years for him to write The Crossover and that he was rejected 22 times before it was finally published. Once published, the book won a Newberry Medal for the most distinguished contribution to American literature for children.
Alexander tells the students in the video message that his philosophy on life is, “Dribble, fake, shoot, miss; dribble, fake, shoot, miss; dribble, fake, shoot, miss; dribble, fake, shoot, SWISH! You got to keep shooting your shot! Never give up.”
While the book is written in prose and it is sports related, Alexander tells the students, “It’s ultimately about family and friendship, sibling rivalry, first crush, jealousy” and how to be a star on and off the court.
In order to keep the students excited and engaged as they move through the book, the school has arranged special activities and events, such as a prize giveaways like tickets to basketball games at Vanderbilt, Tennessee State and Lipscomb University.
Bishop said all subject areas will have fun extension activities.
“We will continue into the spring with poetry contests and a poetry slam because this book is written all in free verse poetry. Because the book deals with heart health, our culminating activity will be our American Heart Challenge and a family trivia night,” she added.
Every year, students and faculty alike provide the literacy team with feedback from the book study that always makes the next one even better. Feedback from last year informed the structure of this year’s activity in that faculty felt the experience would be even better if students had their own copy of the book.
“Dr. Farmer made sure that happened. Our administrators are a huge piece of this because are very supportive of this initiative,” Cornelious said.
FSSD says parents are liking the program and how it goes beyond one class. Amanda Bradley, a mother of one of the students participating in the study, recently tweeted her feelings.
“I love the idea of my kiddo’s entire school reading a book together and fostering a love of literature that ‘crosses over’ to all their classes, not just English/ELA,” she said on Twitter. “I look forward to the conversations at home that will follow.”
