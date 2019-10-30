Paula Harris (right), Barge’s chief marketing officer, presents the Community Fund check to city of Franklin and Friends of Franklin Parks employees. With Harris (from left) are Jennifer Salyer (Barge Design Solutions, project manager), Lisa Clayton (Franklin Parks, director), Hamilton Bowman (Friends of Franklin Parks, board member), Torrey Barnhill (Friends of Franklin Parks, executive director) and Brandy Blanton (city of Franklin alderman).