Barge Design Solutions Inc. Community Fund awarded Friends of Franklin Parks with one of their 2019 fall grants, a $2,500 donation that will help fund the city of Franklin’s planned Southeast Municipal Complex.
FOFP works closely with the city of Franklin and the Franklin Parks Department to identify needs in its system of 16 parks and connect the community to opportunities through these natural and historic resources.
Specifically, Barge’s grant will help the organization kick-start fundraising for an inclusive playground at the city’s Southeast Municipal Complex. This playground will be accessible for those with disabilities. The city of Franklin will be funding the infrastructure and supporting structures, and FOFP will be raising funds to cover the purchase of the inclusive playground equipment. This playground will be the only of its kind in the city of Franklin park system.
Paula Harris, executive vice president and chief marketing officer, nominated the organization for this grant.
Barge Design Solutions Inc., is committed to caring for the communities they live, work, and serve in, according to a press release announcing the donation. The Community Fund was established to support these efforts and intentionally foster the inherent spirit of generosity across the company and employees.
Barge combines skill and dedication to impact local communities for everyday life. The multidiscipline team includes engineers, architects, landscape architects, planners, biologists, geologists, scientists and surveyors.
