In addition to recognizing a good number of teachers and students, hearing a proclamation read by Franklin Mayor Ken Moore and moving forward on a contract for construction of a couple of key facilities, members of the Franklin Special School District’s Board of Education approved perhaps the most important item of the meeting Monday night — the 2020-21 school calendar.
The board had discussed most of the details of the calendar as part of the agenda at Saturday’s retreat at the Moore Elementary School teacher center, so Monday’s meeting was generally just a show of hands to accept the proposed calendar that was created by a committee of about 70 stakeholders.
According to Catherine Stephens, associate director of schools for Teaching and Learning, the committee drafted the calendar based on state standards and four criteria:
- Ensuring fall break remains a full week
- Include a two-week winter break
- Alignment with calendar for Williamson County Schools
- Keep Thanksgiving week a full week
“The importance of developing a calendar is centered on what is best for teaching and learning and grounded in meeting our family’s needs as many have children in two different school systems,” Stephens said.
Students will start the new year with a half-day of school Friday, Aug. 7, and will enjoy a full week of fall break Oct. 5-9. Schools will also be closed for Thanksgiving week Nov. 23-27, and again Dec. 21 to Jan. 1 for winter break. Spring break in 2021 will be March 15-19, and last day of classes is May 26.
The school board also approved a contract for construction on the FSSD performing arts center and a gymnasium at Poplar Grove Elementary. Members had a chance at Saturday’s retreat to learn more about the construction manager, Nabholz from Jonesboro, Ark., and saw a presentation from a representative of the projects’ architect, HFR Design of Brentwood.
Four FSSD teachers were honored at Monday’s meeting for having achieved Certification by the National Board of Professional Teaching Standards. Recognized with a pinning were Marti Jeffords from Poplar Grove Middle School, Rachel Lessing from Freedom Middle School, Charity Rice from Liberty Elementary School, and Amber Walsh from Johnson Elementary School.
Also recognized at the January board meeting were family members of the late Rebecca Lounsberry, who championed the FSSD summer food service program. It will now be known as the Rebecca Lounsberry FSSD Summer Food Service Program, as designated by the school board.
Finally, Mayor Moore read a proclamation announcing Jan. 27-31 as School Board Appreciation Week in the city of Franklin.
