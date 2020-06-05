For the first time since early March, the Franklin Special School District’s Board of Education will be holding its monthly meeting in person when it convenes Monday at 6:30 p.m. for its June agenda at Poplar Grove Elementary School.
Board members last got together for a monthly meeting March 9, right before the coronavirus outbreak took hold in Williamson County. They met virtually for the April and May meetings, just as most meetings across the country and the world have been conducted over the past few months.
“I’m comfortable with resuming our school board meetings [in person] because I know we’re definitely going to have good protocol,” board member Allena Bell said.
“I know this is a learning curve for all of our school districts, and we have always been on the front lines of setting the best practices. So I’m very excited about this.”
All who plan to attend Monday’s meeting will be asked a series of screening questions and have their temperature checked. The room will be structured to accommodate social-distancing practice of persons being 6 feet apart, and attendees will be required to use hand sanitizer that will be at the building’s entrance.
“We’re looking forward to having a meeting where we’re in the process of planning things for schools to open up, and just doing the best we can do to mitigate the spread of the virus and follow all the CDC guidelines to the best of our ability,” said Celby Glass, FSSD safety and attendance supervisor.
Glass said a typical board meeting includes all school principals and a number of other faculty and staff. In this case, staff turnout will be limited.
FSSD schools will be opening Monday for summer programs, and on Thursday the district sent families a list of guidelines that adhere to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations regarding health and safety during the pandemic.
