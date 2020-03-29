The Franklin Special School District has started providing free breakfast and lunch meals daily by way of a drive-thru system and school buses that bring those meals directly to neighborhoods during the lapse in school due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Unlike the system's regular summer lunch program, the free meals are available to any children 18 and under regardless of if they typically receive free, reduced or full pay meals through school.
While the United States Department of Agriculture does require children to be present to receive the meals, there is no ID required and no questions asked except, "How many do you need?"
The drive-thru program is set up at Poplar Grove Elementary School from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and at Liberty Elementary School from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, with Friday meals including enough to feed a child all weekend.
Around a dozen cafeteria workers arrived at 6 a.m. on Friday to prep, cook and pack the huge amount of food that will feed children all weekend until the program resumes on Monday.
The self-proclaimed "controlled-chaos" was a kitchen in motion with workers packing sticks of cut carrots and celery in bags, dozens of Pop-Tart boxes stripped of their snacks, and a seemingly never-ending amount of baking trays of biscuits that were all ready to be handed out by 10:30 a.m.
Three buses were packed with plastic crates full of milk, chocolate milk, apple and orange juice, and boxes with plastic grocery bags filled with peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, bananas, potato chips and the day's hot lunch -- BBQ sandwiches.
One of the buses parked at Liberty Elementary while one drove around neighborhoods in East Franklin and one in Central Franklin.
Poplar Grove cafeteria staff members Lacey Haynes and Cody Blackburn serve meals in the summer together and this mild March day they boarded the F7 school bus driven by Lisa Dixon King. This day they were joined by Freedom Middle School Principal Charles Farmer.
Haynes said that while the effort's goal is to make sure that no one goes hungry, they were also able to bring joy to the lives of families and receive some themselves in uncertain and unprecedented times.
"The other day we had a boy who got super-excited because he had juice in his bag and just seeing him that excited and they get happy when they see us, it just brings joy," Haynes said. "I love it."
On Friday, bus F7 handed out meals and bags packed with small cartons of milk and juice to 148 children in several neighborhoods and apartment complexes, the bus horn beeping as it drove down the tight suburban streets.
Children of all ages ran to the sound of the horn, some in groups of two or three, others waiting on a street corner in anticipation.
Some big brothers and sisters carried several bags of food back home while younger siblings carried a single bag of milk cartons not far behind.
One apartment complex saw around 50 people line up, thankful for the meals and the familiar faces who always asked how they were doing.
At one point King acted as a crossing guard, standing between children in line for their lunches and directing cars to pass slowly in the next lane.
Farmer said that by serving meals they are provide both food and a continued connection with school.
"What I've been preaching as a principal is that this is just another extension of trying to make things as normal as possible for kids in a very abnormal time," Farmer said. "Selfishly I wanted to see some of my kids."
FSSD Child Nutrition Program Supervisor Robbin Cross said in a phone call that in the first week of the emergency food program the district served a total of 5,595 breakfasts and 9,052 lunches.
Each meal has to meet the normal school meal requirements such as including a fruit, a vegetable, grains, a meat or meat-alternative and have milk offered to children.
"It's all the food that we serve at lunch," Cross said. "What we did was we pulled all the food that they had ordered for the next week and we're using up the supplies that we have at first."
Cross said that they are continuing to place food orders to meet the need and said that USDA could stop the emergency program on what would be the last day of the normal school year at which point the district would begin it's normal summer feeding program, although Cross said that the situation is fluid and depends in part on USDA guidelines.
"As of right now, as long as we've got staff to work and everybody's healthy, we're prepared to go as long as school is out," Cross said.
Cross said that 40% of FSSD students receive free and reduced lunches, but that this unique situation has its own unique challenges that is far from a simple black and white issue.
"The thing about hunger and security that is kind of misleading, it's not necessarily somebody that's on free and reduced [lunches,] sometimes during the summer especially or you have an extended closure, and one of the thing that you're finding now with people losing jobs is that a lot of people are just one paycheck away," Cross said. "It may be a case of, do I buy extra groceries or do I pay the rent so we're not homeless? You just never know what's going on behind closed doors."
Cross said while she has never seen this level of shut-down of school systems in her career, the core passion, love and support that has been given is not unique to the situation.
"They care about the children and if children don't get the nutrients they need it causes problems with academics, so we want the very best for our children, and the children are our future. It's important that they get those proper nutrients so they can succeed," Cross said.
Poplar Grove Elementary School is located at 2959 Del Rio Pike in Franklin, and cars should enter at the 2959 Del Rio Pike driveway and follow signs to the back of the building.
Liberty Elementary School is located at 600 Liberty Pike in Franklin.
