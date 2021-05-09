Officials from the Franklin Special School District joined with school board members, project leaders and a few students Friday to mark a milestone in the building of the new FSSD performing arts center that will serve the whole district.
In what is known as a topping out ceremony, the day included the signing of the symbolic last beam that was placed atop the structure of the $16.2 million, 34,400-square-foot performing arts center. Students, teachers and administrators signed their names to the beam, along with FSSD officials, board members and others from the community.
The Arkansas-based Nabholz Construction Services is overseeing the building of the performing arts center, as well as that of a new $9.2 million, 22,800-square-foot gymnasium on the campus of Poplar Grove Elementary School. Construction on the facilities got underway in October, and both are expected to be completed by next February
“The topping out ceremony is just an opportunity for us as a project team to celebrate the fact that we’ve come this far without any major accidents or incidents, and also to double down on the importance of moving forward into a real critical part of the project with the same attitude towards safety,” said Adam Seiter, project executive for Nabholz.
The performing arts center will provide a space for talent exhibitions and ceremonies. Once complete, the facility will feature a 485-seat auditorium with a multipurpose stage, fly loft and performance support spaces, including a pre-performance space, changing rooms and a prop shop.
“It’s exciting for our young people to be able to see themselves on a higher stage and know that if they continue with the work that they’re doing by way of the arts, they can see themselves on a bigger stage in the future,” board member Allena Bell said.
The new gymnasium will serve both elementary and middle school students in the district. It will be equipped with 480 bleacher seats in a mezzanine setting overlooking the gym floor and new locker rooms for both home and away teams. Plans also call for the addition of a large multipurpose room which will also double as a tornado shelter.
“We’re really satisfied with the progress that has been made on both the performing arts center and the gymnasium,” FSSD Director of Schools David Snowden said. “It’s exciting.”
