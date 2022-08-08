The eight schools in the Franklin Special School District opened their doors Friday morning for the first day of the 2022-23 school year.
“We had a positive first day,” FSSD Director of Schools David Snowden said. “We saw lots of smiling faces from students, parents and staff as we all began the new school year.
“There are always minor changes to be made after the first few days in any school year and we will follow up with principals next week to gather feedback.
“We look forward to our first full day (this) Monday.”
View the Home Page gallery for some of the photos taken courtesy of FSSD Communications, and visit the district’s Facebook page for plenty more.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.