A longtime educator and the current principal at Franklin Elementary School has been named as the new associate director of schools for Finance and Administration for the Franklin Special School District, effective next month.
FSSD Director of Schools David Snowden announced that David Esslinger will take over the position Dec. 2, upon the retirement of the current associate director, Chuck Arnold.
Esslinger has been principal at Franklin Elementary since 2008. Of his 30 years in education, 22 have been spent in a school leadership role. He began in the FSSD as assistant principal at Moore Elementary, with eight years of experience as a middle school science teacher and basketball coach. After 11 years in that role, he was asked to lead at Franklin Elementary as principal, where he has remained for the past 11 years.
“Dr. Esslinger is a proven leader with exceptional communication and interpersonal skills which will transition well to his role as associate director of schools for Finance and Administration,” Snowden said. “With his experience in supervision and school finance, he will make a seamless transition into this new role. He is extremely organized and very detailed-oriented in all areas of his responsibility.”
Under Esslinger’s leadership, Franklin Elementary was named a 2018-19 Reward School by the Tennessee Department of Education. In addition, over the past two years, he planned and managed a $7.5 million building renovation at Franklin Elementary. He also chairs the FSSD Disciplinary Hearing Authority and Personnel Hearing Authority.
Esslinger holds a doctorate in leadership and educational practice from Trevecca Nazarene University, a master’s of education in administration and supervision from Middle Tennessee State University, and a bachelor’s degree in biology/teaching from Lipscomb University.
