The Franklin Special School District has scheduled a special-called meeting of the Board of Education to further discuss the controversial Facebook post that was shared last week by the board’s chairman.
Board members and Director of Schools David Snowden will meet remotely Thursday at 6:30 p.m., and a recording of the meeting will be available soon after it ends.
Members will have the chance to ask questions and express their thoughts on the incident in which Tim Stillings, board chair, shared on his personal Facebook page a meme that is derogatory toward a segment of NFL players and considered racist.
Stillings removed the post shortly afterward and posted an apology, but it resulted in numerous social media comments as well as emails and phone calls to the district office and board members.
The district issued a statement to members of the FSSD community on Saturday, posting it on the district’s website and its social media accounts. But this is the first opportunity for members to come together and more thoroughly discuss the issue.
Thursday’s agenda also includes a discussion of slate of officers, in which nominations are made for chair and vice chair for the board’s 2020-21 session. Robert Blair is current vice chair. The vote for that is scheduled for Monday night during the board’s regularly scheduled September meeting.
Other board members are Alicia Barker, Allena Bell, Robin Newman and Kevin Townsel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.