Robbin Cross, Child Nutrition supervisor for the Franklin Special School District, has received national recognition through an online publication of the Chef Ann Foundation.
Cross is profiled in a lengthy question-and-answer feature that appears in the most recent section titled “Hero Highlights | Stories from the Field,” presented by Danone North America.
It’s part of the elements found on the website of Chef Ann Foundation, an initiative that was founded in 2009 by Chef Ann Cooper to support schools that were ready to make the change to scratch cooking.
“Hero Highlights” is a multimedia series featuring school food and child nutrition professionals who have been on the front lines feeding children throughout COVID-19 school closures and beyond.
Under the guidance of Cross, the FSSD has continued to provide free meals for children ages 18 and under through the summer. Using the USDA’s COVID-19 Emergency Feeding program, the FSSD has been providing free breakfast and lunch and will continue through July 27 on Mondays and Thursdays.
In the “Hero Highlights” Q&A, Cross responds to questions and explains the ups and downs of operating the school district’s remote feeding program, what summer feeding has looked like and how the coronavirus outbreak is affecting her department now and in the long-run.
The FSSD and Cross have been involved with the Chef Ann Foundation through its Get Schools Cooking, a three-year grant program that helps districts transform their school lunch programs to include healthy, nutritious meals.
