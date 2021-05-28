Summer is typically an exciting time for children to enjoy time with friends and family, but for many, the weeks off from school can mean many hungry days.
Just as learning does not end when school lets out, neither does a child’s need for good nutrition.
For the 12th consecutive year, the Franklin Special School District is partnering with the U.S. Department of Agriculture to offer its Seamless Summer Food Service program to children. The program helps to bridge the summer hunger gap by providing free breakfast and/or lunch to kids 18 and under at community sites during the months of June and July.
The 2021 Seamless Summer Food Service program kicks off Tuesday and runs through Friday, July 23 (excluding the week of July 5-9). The program’s goal is to significantly reduce child hunger over the summer months so there are no forms to fill out or qualifications to meet.
The FSSD will host two distribution sites throughout the summer available to the community each Friday from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Each child will receive seven breakfasts and seven lunches:
- Poplar Grove Elementary, 2959 Del Rio Pike
- Liberty Elementary, 600 Liberty Pike
In addition, if families are unable to pick up at the drive-through sites, meals will be delivered to the following bus stops Mondays-Fridays:
Hickory Dr, 11 Park St, 11 Franklin Est, 11:40 (pool)
Liberty Oaks, 11:05 Acton St, 11:10 Robin Hill Rd, 12
Ash Dr, 11:16 Short Ct, 11:15 Shawnee Dr, 12:05
Chestnut Ln, 11:20 Carter St 11:20 Edgewood Blvd, 12:10
Cadet St, 11:40 Johnson Cir, 11:25 Franklin Estates 2, 12:15
Flintlock, 11:50 Reddick St, 11:30 Franklin Estates 3, 12:20
Heritage Place, 12
Community partners and off-site serving locations include: FSSD Summer Morning and Afternoon Care (MAC) and WeeMAC, Franklin/Williamson County Boys & Girls Club, Franklin Housing Authority, The Williamson County Parks & Recreation at Academy Park, The PATH Project, Franklin Estates Mobile Home Park and Mid-Cumberland Head Start. Visitors to the FSSD’s Story Bus Plus program will also be offered a meal during its summer schedule.
Acceptance and participation requirements for the program and all activities are the same for all regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability. There will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service.
For questions or more information, contact FSSD Child Nutrition Supervisor Robbin Cross at [email protected] or by phone at 615-794-6624.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.