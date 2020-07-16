Members of the Franklin Special School District’s Board of Education got an in-depth look Thursday night at the plan for returning to school on the Aug. 7 opening day of the 2020-21 school year.
Through collaboration with the Williamson County Emergency Management Agency, various health officials and Williamson County Schools, a plan titled Return to Learn was drafted this summer with leadership from district staff and administration and input from parents, teachers and other stakeholders.
In a nutshell, the plan — designed, of course, as a result of the coronavirus pandemic that started last March — places emphasis on most students returning to classrooms while also acknowledging those families who choose to keep their children home for virtual learning.
Board members will vote on the plan at Monday night’s monthly board meeting.
“The goal of this work has been to develop the very best educational options for our students, staff and parents in an environment that focuses on the health and safety of everyone,” FSSD Director of Schools David Snowden said in introducing the plan Thursday night.
“We strongly believe that attending school physically provides the best teaching and learning environment for most students. Our survey results showed that most parents are looking forward to having their children physically back in school.
“Other parents have indicated they prefer to have their children remain at home rather than attending school during this pandemic. Therefore, we have planned to provide instruction with students physically in school and we will also provide a virtual opportunity for families who have decided that is best for their children.”
With the unpredictability of the virus, Snowden did hold a disclaimer of sorts.
“I want to emphasize that due to the ever-evolving nature of this pandemic, please realize this plan is and will remain fluid and adjustment modifications will have to occur as circumstances change,” he added.
The plan presents four major components — teaching and learning, students, staff and family support, professional learning, and an operational plan for transportation, food service, plant operation and physical health — and scenarios for both students attending in person and those learning virtually.
Board members were presented with details and received responses to their questions from David Esslinger, associate director of schools for Finance and Administration, and Mary Decker, associate director of schools for Teaching and Learning.
“I really appreciate this plan,” board member Robin Newman said. “I can’t imagine how much time it took to put this together. I feel like our district is really set on whatever we decide to do.”
Click here to view the video of Thursday's meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.