The Franklin Special School District will hold a recruitment fair Saturday from 9-11 a.m. at Freedom Intermediate School.
Qualified applicants are invited to attend as representatives from every school in the district, as well as district staff with openings to share, will be on hand for one-to-one interviews. For those can’t attend in person, there is a way to participate virtually.
The FSSD recruitment fair is an ideal time to update your resume and meet your future employer, according to a release from the FSSD. FSSD Human Resources Supervisor Leslie Duke says applicants should be prepared to speak to hiring managers for all departments at the fair.
“We welcome those interested in teaching, school nutrition, paraprofessional work, school nursing, driving a bus, technology, maintenance and child care,” Duke said.
FSSD recruiters are looking to fill both full-time and part-time positions, as well as the many summer jobs that need to be filled in the Summer MAC program and FSSD Summer Learning Camp.
“Interviews will be conducted on site directly with hiring managers so we strongly encourage applicants to bring their resumes,” Duke said. “We do have preliminary contracts available for open teaching positions; however, we are looking to fill all types of positions that will become available throughout the hiring season.”
Those who prefer to attend virtually can access a Zoom link on the district website at www.fssd.org (interviews will happen only on the day of the event).
Positions are fluid at the end of the year and throughout the summer, so having your application on file now with the district ensures you are in the conversation when those jobs come available, says the release.
Contact Duke [email protected] for more information or visit the Careers section of the website at www.fssd.org.
