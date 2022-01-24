School board members from the Franklin Special School District met Saturday morning with state legislators representing Williamson County for the annual legislative overview.
Not surprisingly, perhaps, the hottest topic had to do with school funding.
Specifically, the three legislators in attendance led the discussion about the state’s plans to revamp the BEP (Basic Education Program) formula for funding schools. In October, Gov. Bill Lee called for the change to what was is considered an “antiquated” program, and lawmakers have been getting feedback from school districts and communities at large.
Lee is expected to give an overview of the plan at his State of the State address Monday, Jan. 31.
“It’s very complicated,” Sen. Jack Johnson said to board members about the whole process to update the BEP. “There’s a lot of moving pieces and parts to it. it has not been seriously revised since 2007. We get calls every year from districts across the state about complaints and recommendations about the formula.
“The good news is, we are in a position as a state, because of our fiscal capacity of where we are financially, that we cannot only take a look at revising the formula, but also put additional money into the formula.
“I think the governor is going to propose a fairly significant addition to the BEP formula. The other commitment the governor has made is that no one will be hurt by the revision.”
Johnson, the Senate Majority Leader who represents District 23, was joined Saturday morning by Rep. Glen Casada from District 63 and Rep. Sam Whitson from District 65. Rep. Brandon Ogles from District 61 was unable to attend.
The Tennessee Department of Education released a draft of a new education funding formula earlier this month, taking input from citizens across the state through town halls and general comments and engaging in several committees. The current BEP formula has been a hot topic among officials and board members from the FSSD, as well as Williamson County Schools and other school districts.
“We’ve been talking about how antiquated the BEP formula has become,” FSSD Director of Schools David Snowden said. “There are positive things about it, but the tweaks that have been made over the years, in my opinion, really didn’t go far enough. We’re excited about the new system.”
Johnson said Gov. Lee will provide a first glimpse of what he’s proposing for an overhaul of school funding at his upcoming State of the State address. That will get the ball rolling for amendments and any tweaks to the plan, and the proposal should reach committee by late February or early March.
While Johnson explained there will be “lots of changes and revisions” to the stated plan after it leaves Lee’s podium Monday night, the current formula itself will be imploded.
“We don’t want to make tweaks to the existing formula,” he said, “and the governor doesn’t want to either. He literally wants to scrap it, throw it away and start from scratch and build from there.
“We all agree this needs to be done. It’s going to be ugly, there’s going to be uncertainty and it won’t be perfect. But you can’t let perfect be the enemy of good. You won’t get everything that you want. But it will be an improvement. I think that if we have something and it goes into effect, you’re going to get more money and it’s going to be a better, more fair formula than you have now.”
The legislative overview was part of the district’s annual board retreat held at the teacher center located within Moore Elementary School. Board members and staff also discussed the strategic plan and were given updates and scheduled completion dates on several capital projects in the works.
