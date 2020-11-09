The Franklin Special School District is hoping that the extra time folks have been spending at home over the course of the pandemic has caused some to consider cleaning out their attics and basements.
That, after all, just might help out school officials who are looking for some school-related artifacts. The district is sending out a plea for historical photos, documents and school-related items that might help fill the district’s new Legacy Gallery. Currently under construction, the Legacy Gallery will be part of the new FSSD Performing Arts Center, to open in early 2022 on the campus of Poplar Grove.
The FSSD will be accepting donations of the items Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at its Central Office at 507 New Highway 96 West.
“It is important to us to have a place where we can showcase the 115-year-old history of this school district,” said Susannah Gentry, FSSD communications specialist.
Some of the items the district is hoping will make their way to the Relics and Treasures Donation Drive are memorabilia from the early 1900s, including school supplies, chalk writing boards, lunch pails, early school books and readers, and period clothing that teachers and children might have worn in the early 20th century.
“We are hoping to set up an early classroom vignette to give visitors an idea of how far education has come over the past century,” Gentry said.
“We are fortunate to have so many giving and generous people in this area. We hope they know that we will take good care of these historical items, giving them new life in a beautiful gallery setting.”
FSSD staff will be on hand to accept items, scan documents and photos that people do not necessarily want to part with, and to provide donation receipts. For those unable to come to the event Saturday, email Gentry at [email protected] to make other arrangements to accept items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.