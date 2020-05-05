The Franklin Special School District has hired an educator from a school district in Texas to become the supervisor of Federal Programs and Student Performance upon Kay Boan’s retirement this summer.
FSSD Director of Schools David Snowden announced recently that Summer Carlton will begin her role June 1. She previously served as associate director of Curriculum and Instruction in the Lindale Independent School District in Texas.
“We were impressed by her enthusiasm and passion for providing excellent support to the individual schools,” Snowden said of Carlton. “Serving in her current district role, she has the expertise of how best to serve the unique needs of those doing the work at all of our schools.”
In addition to her administrative experience in Texas, Carlton has also served as a dean of instruction, assistant principal and a classroom teacher.
Her experience in analyzing the findings of state and local assessment data to develop strategic action plans for district and school improvement, alongside FSSD leadership and principals, will be an important aspect of her work in the district.
Carlton said she looks forward to her new role and is excited to get to know the FSSD community.
“Moving to Tennessee from Texas, I began researching school districts and was very impressed with the reputation, high academic achievement, and close community of Franklin Special School District,” she said. “The Federal Programs and Student Performance Supervisor position combines both my passion and experience in education. I am excited and humbled for the opportunity to become a part of the FSSD family. I look forward to working toward the district’s vision of 'Excellence in Teaching and Learning for All'."
Carlton holds a Master of Education in Educational Administration from Texas A&M University – Commerce, and a Bachelor of Environmental Design in Architectural Studies from Texas A&M University.
