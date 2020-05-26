The Franklin Special School District announced Tuesday afternoon it will continue to provide free meals for children ages 18 and under throughout the summer.
Using the USDA’s COVID-19 Emergency Feeding program, the FSSD will be providing free breakfast and lunch from May 28 through July 27 on Mondays and Thursdays. The drive-through sites of Poplar Grove and Liberty elementary schools will continue to provide “grab and go” bags filled with multiple days of food on Mondays and Thursdays between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.
These food bags will also be handed out at the same select bus stops and times that were used during the school closure. The bus stops can be found online at www.fssd.org/covid19.
The only exception to this schedule will be the week of July 6-10 when the district is closed.
In a press release on the district’s website, it is stated that “the FSSD understands that unique needs exist during these difficult times and our goal is to reduce barriers for families to feed children over the summer.
“Please remember that there are no eligibility requirements and no questions asked at our drive-through or drop-off sites. Children do not have to attend an FSSD school or live in the district to receive free meals.”
