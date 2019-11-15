On a three-touchdown night from sophomore Keaten Wade, the Summit Spartans secured the win to defeat district rival Page Patriots 28-3 on Friday night at Page High School.
It gives the team a second-consecutive road playoff win to advance to the 5A quarterfinals next week at Shelbyville Central.
“It means a lot to these guys to get the revenge factor,” said Summit head coach Brian Coleman. “The defense played hard and great.”
“This win means so much because they (Page) have been region champs the past two years,” said Wade. “It gives us confidence to know how good we can be.”
In the first quarter, Page took an early lead with a 37-yard field goal from senior kicker Chase Tidmore to get the Patriots off and running 3-0. This would be the only score in the opening frame for either team.
With 9:36 remaining in the second quarter, Keaten Wade punched in a one yard touchdown run to give the Spartans a 7-3 lead.
The Keaten Wade show continued a little over two minutes later as he collected another wildcat touchdown run to give the Spartans a 14-3 lead into halftime.
With 4:24 remaining in the third quarter, Wade continued to push his way through the defense for his third touchdown of the game on a four-yard run to extend Summit’s lead 21-3.
“The line was able to help me find big holes in the defense and be able to run it down their throats,” said Wade. “I am just so thankful for my offensive line.”
The Spartans closed it out early in the fourth quarter, sealing the victory with an eight-yard touchdown run from sophomore quarterback Destin Wade to cap off a 28-3 win.
Summit’s stout defense held Page to three points in the game.
“Walker is a great quarterback,” said Coach Coleman. “You’ve just got to keep him in front of you since he can scramble around and throw the ball.”
Summit will face Shelbyville on the road next Friday in the quarterfinals.
The Spartans lost to the Golden Eagles 42-25, though they were without Destin Wade at full strength in that contest.
“I just want us to play like we did against Gallatin and Page,” said Keaten Wade. “We have a good chance to beat anybody.”
