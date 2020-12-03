The Generations Church in Franklin is alleged to have received threats over a now-canceled pro-Trump rally that was scheduled to take place in the church's parking lot on Friday.
As of Thursday night, Franklin police has not yet responded to a request for comment.
March for Trump Bus Tour
The rally that was scheduled to take place Friday was part of a cross-country pro-Trump bus tour that would have concluded in Washington, D.C., for a second march in support of President Donald Trump.
Organized by the Williamson County Republican Party and Women for America First, a conservative nonprofit social welfare organization, the stop in Franklin would have featured guest speakers such as My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell and Georgia State Rep. Vernon Jones.
The cancellation of the rally
The official website for the bus tour lists the Franklin rally as being canceled "due to threats to the venue," and asks those interested to instead consider visiting Georgia over the weekend to partake in a pro-Trump rally at the Georgia State Capitol.
Williamson County Republican Party Chairman Cheryl Brown also noted the alleged threats directed at the church.
"Generations Church, they're saying they've gotten threats, and somebody told them that they were going to sue them," Brown said. "They also have a school daycare there so it's putting concern that somebody might come [to the church]. They're just trying to cover themselves with both school kids and parents."
Those safety concerns were also shared by Generations Church Pastor James Cannon, who claimed that the church was not hosting, sponsoring, or in any way affiliated with the now-canceled rally.
"The March for Trump [rally], on their flyer they listed our church's name - we're not hosting that event or sponsoring it," Cannon said prior to the event's cancellation.
"It is happening in our parking lot at that address, but our parking lot is a paid parking lot in the middle of Downtown Franklin that gets used by a lot of people. So I think they gave our church specifically as a landmark reference point."
When asked by the Home Page whether the parking lot where the rally was planned to take place was owned by the church, Cannon said that they "get revenue from that, but there's a lot of people that use it."
When asked to clarify whether the parking lot was indeed owned by the church, Cannon said "no, I wouldn't say that it's specifically owned by us."
Despite the claim that the parking lot is not solely owned by the church, a land parcel map shows the church facility and parking lot as being under one owner: Church Street Associates LLC, a Franklin company comprised of a trio of local developers.
Cannon also said that while the church was aware that the event would be taking place in its parking lot, the Williamson County Republican Party did not request permission of the church to hold the event on its property.
This claim was later contradicted by Brown, who said that the Williamson County Republican Party did in fact ask the church to use its parking lot for the rally.
Brown did emphasize, however, that the there were no plans to use the church facility, its electricity, or anything else other than the parking lot for the event.
"We need to protect that church," Brown said. "It is what's happening right now, it's threaten the Trump supporters no matter where they are. It's not okay."
