To help Mercy Community Healthcare cover a portion of lost revenue it has sustained during the coronavirus pandemic, St. Philip Catholic Church in Franklin recently donated $10,000 to the nonprofit.
Because of the virus outbreak, Mercy has seen a decrease in patient visits, which has resulted in a loss of revenue. This gift from St. Philip helps cover a portion of that unexpected loss, according to a press release.
“We are simply sharing the blessings that God has given us with others,” said Father Marneni Bala Showraiah, pastor of St. Philip Catholic Church.
Joining Father Bala, a recognizable face to many of Mercy’s staff, for the check presentation were St. Philip parishioners Chris and Barb Nelson, and Mike and Victoria Ren.
“Faith-based organizations should support community health. This gift to Mercy is our small way of contributing,” said Chris Nelson, the social action representative on the Parish Pastoral Council.
St. Philip Catholic Church, a longtime supporter of Mercy, serves as a sponsor for the annual Franklin Classic, partners with Mercy on community health fairs, and hosts Mercy’s annual fall fundraising dinner.
“St. Philip is committed to community engagement through our actions as well as our prayers,” said Mike Ren, the administration and finance representative on the Parish Pastoral Council.
“We are grateful for Father Bala, the Nelsons, the Rens and everyone at St. Philip for all they do for Mercy,” said Cindy Siler, CEO of Mercy Community Healthcare. “They have been faithful supporters for many years.
“We are so fortunate to have community partners, like St. Philip, that understand and share our mission to reflect the love and compassion of Jesus Christ. Especially in the times we are facing, we must stand brave together in His love.”
To learn more about the mission of Mercy, visitMercyTN.org.
