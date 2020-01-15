Six Williamson County restaurants will be participating in the Girl Scouts of Middle Tennessee’s fifth annual Outside the Box fundraiser at McConnell House in downtown Franklin.
Presented by Lee Company and featuring Food Network celebrity chef Maneet Chauhan, the fundraiser will be a competition of sorts as the restaurants create unique Girl Scout Cookie desserts for attendees to sample. One restaurant will go home with the people’s choice award.
This year’s participants are Franklin’s Cork & Cow, Merridee’s Breadbasket, Scout’s Pub, Sugar Magnolia Bakeshop of Spring Hill, Pork Belly Farmhouse of Nolensville, and Momma Nik’s Cheesecake of Brentwood.
Chauhan joins Outside the Box as guest host this year. In addition to her association with the Food Network, she is a founding member of Morph Hospitality, local restaurant entrepreneur, and Williamson County Girl Scout mom.
Chauhan enjoys the variety of opportunities Girl Scouts has to offer including the entrepreneurship-focused Girl Scout Cookie Program. Girl Scout Cookies allow girls to learn about goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills and business ethics.
“The Girl Scout influence in Williamson County and in my own family is strong,” Chauan said. “Girl Scouts has been an incredible opportunity for my daughter, as well as an invaluable resource for girls learning leadership skills. We are ecstatic to see our community celebrate the achievements of many young girls on Feb. 20.”
Girl Scout membership in Williamson County continues to experience exponential growth and currently accounts for more than 20% of Girl Scouts of Middle Tennessee total membership.
For Outside the Box sponsorship opportunities or to purchase tickets, visit gsmidtn.org/outside-the-box or contact Elizabeth Hemping at EHemping@gsmidtn.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.