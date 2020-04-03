Franklin City Administrator Eric Stuckey announced Thursday that City Hall will now be closed to the public for the safety of employees and the public during the COVID-19 pandemic. All services performed at City Hall will continue online or by phone.
“In light of Gov. Lee’s strengthened mandate requiring Tennesseans to stay home and our own City stay-at-home order, I’ve decided it’s best to close City Hall,” Stuckey said Stuckey. “We will continue to have a group of essential employees still at work to perform city services, but the building will be closed. Citizens can call or do business online, just not in-person.”
City meetings will continue virtually and citizens can view them online at www.franklintn.gov, on www.youtube.com/cityoffranklin or at www.facebook.com/cityoffranklin. As always, citizens will be able to comment on topics at the meeting or reach city officials by phone. Information regarding meetings is on the city’s website.
All other essential city services will continue as usual.
