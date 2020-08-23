The weather could only do so much to tamper a special night (and afternoon) for Grace Christian Academy.
After Friday's storms blew out the power at GCA just before halftime, the team resumed its dominant performance Saturday afternoon in a 47-6 victory over visiting Zion Christian.
Running back Blake Barton had a monster performance for the Lions, rushing for 137 yards and three touchdowns on 14 attempts. Playing a receiver, he also had three catches for 46 yards and a touchdown.
Quarterback Ashton Kelly threw for 135 yards and a score in the game and went 11/22 in passing.
Will Beasley led the team in receiving yards with 80 and a touchdown, and Maddux Lambert chipped in with 44 yards in the air and a score.
This was GCA's first win since October 2018, when the team got a 46-44 overtime victory at home over Mt. Pleasant. GCA alum Cole Scott recounted that game in a feature the Home Page ran on him last summer.
Perhaps even more impressive was that this was the first time the GCA defense has held a team to single digits in scoring since 2017 (a 27-7 win at McEwen), the team's last winning season.
In an emotional photo (seen above), Beasley points to the sky in honor of his fallen basketball teammate Grant Solomon who died over the summer in an automobile accident.
GCA honored Solomon by spraying his sports numbers, "11" and "23," on the field. Solomon played baseball and basketball for the school.
After scoring his touchdown, Beasley placed the ball on the "G11" logo, per the school.
"All for you Grant," Beasely shared on social media after the game.
The Lions (1-0) head on the road to Clarksville Academy next Friday.
