Grace Christian Academy will hold Cornerstone Building Dedication event for their new high school on Thursday, Aug. 4, at 6:30 p.m., per a release.
The school started construction in April on Phase 1 of their new high school that sits on approximately 65 acres on Southall Road. This new building will include 24 classrooms, a media center, a multi-purpose gym and baseball and softball fields. Construction is scheduled for completion by the fall of 2023. GCA currently has 825 students pre-K through 12th grade with a waiting list for most grades.
“As we remain committed to excellence in all phases of our school and Christian education, now is the time to advance the mission of GCA," says Brad Myers, Director of Development. "This new school is part of our calling to be distinctly Christian and academically excellent by providing our students and the entire GCA family needed facilities that are custom designed to enhance our mission and address our current needs for classrooms, a media center, fine arts space and athletic facilities."
The entire community is invited to attend this event. The architect and builder will be on site with information and to answer any questions.
“We are excited to celebrate the start of construction for GCA’s new high school building," says Robbie Mason, GCA Head of School. "We are extremely thankful for our families that are investing in this project as well as the investment that they are making in equipping the next generation of Christian leaders. We are honored to serve our families and students as we strive to honor the Lord in all that we do at GCA."
