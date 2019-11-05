GraceWorks Ministries, Inc. is expanding its mobile services model in Fairview by adding signups for its Christmas gift program and providing Neighbor Services resources including rent and utility assistance.
Registration for The Manger Christmas program will be from 2-5:30 p.m. Nov. 4-8 at the Fairview library, 2240 Fairview Blvd.
The Manger provides a store-like environment for families to choose their gifts in two sessions Saturday, Dec. 14, at First Baptist Church, 7310 Overby Road. Sessions will be available at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.
GraceWorks now offers Neighbor Services assistance from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Wednesdays at Westview United Methodist Church, 7107 Westview Road. Appointments are required and may be made by calling 615-748-0805.
The next mobile food pantry will be at 9 a.m. Nov. 16 at Fairview High School, 2595 Fairview Blvd.
More than 3,000 people have been fed through nine mobile food pantries in Fairview since the move to the mobile services model in July.
Graceworks Ministries, Inc. is a nonprofit organization committed to helping those in need of food, clothing and financial assistance in Williamson County.
