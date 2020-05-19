Three-time Grammy Award winning Christian musician Michael W. Smith will be holding "a different kind of concert" in his hometown of Franklin next week.
Smith has planned a Worship Drive-In Concert at the Williamson County AG Expo Park on Saturday, May 30.
The announcement came Tuesday afternoon from Smith's official Facebook page.
"It's a different kind of concert event than we've ever hosted," reads the post. "We're going to be following smart and sensible distancing during the concert by watching from parking spots that are properly spaced."
"What is a Drive-In Concert? It's an outdoor concert where you drive your car to the venue, park, and enjoy an evening of worship and music — while being able to maintain distancing safely."
Tickets are $40 per car, with a maximum of eight people allowed per vehicle. Gates open at 5 p.m. and the concert begins at 7 p.m.
Attendees that purchase tickets in advance will be granted "access to prime viewing/parking locations." Ticket purchases at the door are cash-only. Guests can also listen to the concert live via their radio by tuning in to a select FM radio station that will be announced the night of the event.
Smith has charted in both Christian and mainstream charts, recording 31 number 1 hit songs, and has been active in the music industry since 1983.
The AG Expo Park is located at 4215 Long Lane in Franklin. Tickets can be purchased online by clicking here.
