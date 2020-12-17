Davis House Child Advocacy Center received a grant of $36,000 from The Healing Trust, which awarded funds totaling $784,100 in its most recent grant cycle.
The grant will be used for general operational costs, according to a press release from the Franklin-based nonprofit.
The mission of Davis House Child Advocacy Center is to provide investigative, advocacy, family support, and therapeutic services to children who have experienced sexual or significant physical abuse or some other traumatic event, as well as trauma informed community education, designed to guide towns and civic spaces to be safer and more resilient for everyone.
Child abuse does not just affect the child. Once disclosure is made, the entire family is in crisis. The goal of Davis House is to treat the child and the family as they heal from the trauma of abuse, and to educate caregivers and collaborative partners in order to better protect children.
“We are deeply grateful for the life-changing work done by these 18 grantee partners,” said Healing Trust President & CEO Kristen Keely-Dinger. “Their commitment to improving the health of the most vulnerable members of our community is inspiring.”
The mission of The Healing Trust, a private grant-making foundation, is the sacred work of fostering healing and wholeness for vulnerable populations through strategic investing, philanthropy and advocacy.
“We are exceedingly appreciative for the continued support of The Healing Trust in furthering our mission,” said Davis House Executive Director Brent Hutchinson. “The critical work we do in this community is not possible without organizations like The Healing Trust.”
Recipients of the contributions include non-profit organizations from 40 counties in Middle Tennessee that focus on advocacy, physical health, mental health, recovery from alcohol and drug abuse or healing from abuse, neglect and violence.
This year’s grants bring the collective grant making of The Healing Trust to over $95 million since 2002. The Trust, while created out of the sale of Baptist Hospital to Ascension Health/St. Thomas Health Services, is a private, independent foundation and is not affiliated with the St. Thomas Health Services or the St. Thomas Health Services Fund.
Davis House served 530 new children last year in Williamson, Hickman, Lewis and Perry counties. National statistics indicate that one in 10 children will be victims of sexual abuse by the age of 18. Davis House relies heavily on community financial support in order to provide all services at no cost to the children and their families.
For more information on how you can financially support the children in your community struggling with abuse, contact Brent Hutchinson at [email protected] or visit the website.
