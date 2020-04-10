A Franklin-based marketing communications company has spearheaded an initiative designed to help businesses across the country address their most pressing challenges during and after the COVID-19 pandemic that has already taken a huge toll on their operations.
Gray Public Relations, which was founded by Amy Kovar in 2005, has joined forces with a coalition of public relations and communications professionals from across the country to offer support through a new initiative called “Back to Business.” Business owners will be matched with an agency volunteering a complimentary strategy session to assist them in coping through the pandemic.
“While many companies have pivoted their business model to mitigate losses and others may recoup a portion of losses through relief efforts, the fear for many owners is that they won’t be able to make a comeback,” Kovar said. “Companies need to have a clear vision for how they will move forward post-pandemic. Is it business as usual or have new ways of reaching customers during the COVID-19 crisis changed the way they will approach future growth?”
What began as an idea Kovar had for helping businesses in the Franklin and surrounding communities grew when she shared her idea with agency owners that are a part of Solo PR Pro, a professional membership group of PR professionals, and boutique and micro-agency owners.
“There was overwhelming support for the initiative,” Kovar said. “We are coming together to do what we do best. I may not have the skills to sew masks, though I can help guide others with best practices and ideas for lessening their company’s financial impact during this time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.